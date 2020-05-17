Tonight at midnight, Twilight Saga: Eclipse DVD in Blu-Ray – the third film installment of the glorified Stephenie Meyer’s tween novels starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart – aren’t the only blood-sucking thing to fear. Vampire energy is sucking the life out of family wallets all over the country.



Twilight Saga: Eclipse has been called the raciest of all the novels for its exposing scene when Bella, the loveable human figure, must cuddle up to her werewolf friend Jacob to survive the frosty air. Chances are the Eclipse DVD will host a parade of extras including deleted scenes and cast interviews, but it is guaranteed that the rioting won’t begin until vampire energy comes out to play.



Eclipse grossed roughly $300 million at the box office this year, but that’s nothing in comparison to the billions of dollars ($4 billion in studies) the Department of Energy estimates American households spend on “vampire” energy. Where does this mysterious, energy-sucking development come from? From all unused devices that are still plugged in – from televisions to computers, desk lamps and cell phone chargers.



Aside from the research, scientists are trying to put an end to this hair-raising energy use. According to the New York Times, scientists with I.B.M. are looking into designing a transistor that will reduce the amount of energy consumed from forgotten devices. Like Jacob always helps out Edward for the love of Bella, certain devices are also being regulated in terms of the amount of vampire energy consumed, helping out all those lost in the cause.



We’ve excited about the Twilight Saga: Eclipse, but for right now that’s the only vampire we’re willing to get up close and personal with.

