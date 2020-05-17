Two Major Renewable Energy Projects Approved

In addition to the historic victory achieved by the EPA in setting toxic pollution standards for US oil- and coal-fired plants, the Obama administration has also approved two major renewable energy projects this week. The Sonoran Solar Energy Project, a 300 MW solar PV project in Arizona, and the Tule Wind Project, a 186 MW wind project in California, will now move forward with construction, creating enough power for nearly 150,000 homes and an estimated 700 jobs.

Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar believes that these projects will produce the clean energy equivalent of nearly 18 coal-fired plants.

“Salazar’s announcements are the latest in a series of solar, wind, geothermal and transmission facility approvals resulting from Interior’s renewable energy program that has focused the Department’s resources to prioritize and process existing applications in a coordinated, focused manner with full environmental analysis and public review,” the Department of the Interior notes.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

China's $536 Billion Environmental Protection Plan

Japanese Breakthrough in Wind Turbine Design

December's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

“In the past two years, Salazar has used this approach to approve 25 major renewable energy projects on public lands. When constructed, the projects are expected to create nearly 12,000 construction and operational jobs and produce nearly 6,200 megawatts of energy, enough to power 2.2 million American homes. These projects include 15 commercial-scale solar energy facilities, three wind projects and seven geothermal plants.”

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP