U.K. promise $14 million for offshore wind technology

U.K. Energy and Climate Change Minister Mike O'Brien announced on Monday that up to US$14 million will be made available to develop offshore wind technology.



Applications will open next month for the funding, which will be allocated to businesses in June, said the DECC.



"Renewable energy is a weapon in our armoury to secure future energy supplies, reduce our reliance on foreign imports, and help tackle climate change," he said.



"I know that right around the world, companies, including energy firms, are facing difficult times. We are therefore actively examining how we can help make sure there is sufficient finance and other support available for viable projects which are short of the investment they need," he said speaking at seminar on the role that Britain's ports will play in the push for more renewables.



The measures are part of the U.K. government's efforts to ensure that it meets a legally binding target to secure 15% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020.



The UK is currently operating offshore wind farms with 598MW capacity. Seven British offshore wind farms are fully operational, along with two demonstration sites. Five offshore wind farms are currently under construction, adding another 444MW.



