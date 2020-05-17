UOP: Technology at new California biomass center project



UOP LLC, a company owned by Honeywell, has been chosen to supply its technology in the Rentech Inc Rialto Renewable Energy Center, which will convert biomass to transportation fuels.



The renewable energy center is to be constructed in Rialto, California, and will convert biomass, like yard and tree trimmings, to clean, renewable diesel fuel as well as electricity. The new facility will utilize the UOP hydro-processing technology that will transform hydrocarbons into clean-fuel products. The center is anticipated to generate around 640 barrels-per-day of liquid fuel and 35 megawatts of base-load electricity, which is enough to power around 30,000 homes daily.



In August of 2009, eight airlines signed a multi-year agreement with Rentech to collaboratively purchase up to 1.5 million gallons of diesel from the Rialto Project annually. The fuel will be used in ground service equipment at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The Rialto Project is due to commence in late 2012.



"Our technology helps Rentech to produce high-quality, ultra-clean transport fuels, meeting all product standards with a near-zero carbon footprint," stated UOP Business Director for Refining Ashis Banerji. "The Rialto Project is an important step in increasing capacity of clean fuels from non-traditional sources."



"We are pleased to add a well recognized technology provider such as UOP to the suite of technologies to be deployed at our Rialto Project," commented Timothy DeFoe, Project Director for the Rialto Renewable Energy Center. "The Rialto Project continues to advance, with FEED engineering work well under way. The project, anticipated to be the nation's first commercial biomass gasification facility for the co-production of renewable synthetic fuels and power, will serve as a model for next generation clean energy production."









