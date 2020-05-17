US offshore energy plan unveiled

U.S. President Barack Obama announced on Wednesday a plan that would see the United States generate electricity from wind, wave, and ocean currents.

"The choice we face is not between saving our environment and saving our economy - it's a choice between prosperity and decline," President Obama said. "The nation that leads the world in creating new sources of clean energy will be the nation that leads the 21st century global economy."

Wind could generate as much as 20 percent of US electricity demand by 2030, he said, while at a wind tower factory in Iowa.

Reaffirming his past messages of weaning his country off foreign oil and investing in a renewable energy sector, Obama reiterated that his administration remains committed to establishing a "cap and trade" scheme to limit greenhouse gas emissions, currently being debated in Congress.

