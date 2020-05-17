Wind Capital Group Buys 228 Advanced GE Turbines

Wind Capital Group reached an agreement to buy 228 advanced General Electric (GE) wind turbines, as well as operation and maintenance services, for wind projects in Oklahoma and Kansas.

GE will supply 94 of its 1.6-100 wind turbines for the Osage project in Oklahoma and 134 of its 1.5-82.5 wind turbines for the Post Rock project in Kansas. While financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, the turbines are expected for delivery by early 2012.

Combined, Wind Capital Group’s Oklahoma and Kansas projects will generate 350 megawatts of power, bringing the company’s installed wind power capacity to over half a gigawatt.

“This purchase will help us to create American jobs, invest in rural economies and bring clean, domestic energy to communities across the country,” says Ciaran O’Brien, Wind Capital Group’s chief executive officer. “At a time when many energy projects around the country are on hold, Wind Capital Group is making substantial investments and expanding our operations. This turbine acquisition sends a clear signal that we have a pipeline of high-quality development projects that we are continuing to translate into strong commercial availability.”

The GE turbines being purchased are some of the company’s most technologically advanced. With a 100-meter rotor diameter, the turbines offer a 47 percent increase in swept area. This results in an 18 percent increase in efficiency over previous models.