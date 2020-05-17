Beat the Pump! The Top 5 Gas Saving Apps

Now that a gallon of gas costs more than a pint of beer, commuters around the world are scrambling to find innovative ways to lower the hefty price of their fill-up. Good news—we are in the future—and plenty of brilliant apps designed for smartphone technology have hit the market, and are saving commuters everywhere money they vitally need.

Here are our top 5 picks for the best gas saving apps:

1. GasHog ($.99 on the iPhone and iPad)

GasHog earns the number one spot, because it encourages good old fashioned conscious responsibility. The app tracks the fuel efficiency of your car, by tracking your statistics after every fill-up. In addition to articulating your fuel economy, the app also gives you tips for improving your mileage. What a pal!

2. Avego Driver (Free on the iPhone and iPad)

We rank this app number two, because despite its awesomeness, it is a bit rainbow-unicorn- utopia for realistic mass implantation and accessibility. While turning your personal car into a communal bus is an exciting prospect, the reality is a far –fetched, uncomfortable notion for most average drivers. The average American feels uncomfortable when a flower salesman gets too close to their locked vehicle; it is a great stretch to imagine Jo Shmo feeling liberal enough to open his Hyundai up to a group of vagabond strangers.

Avego’s platform is awesome nonetheless. The app offers the driver’s empty seats to riders looking for a ride along the same route, and then calculates the total shared cost of the ride between all passengers.

VIDEO: AVEGO DRIVER- YOUR CAR INTO A BUS

3. Waze (Free on the iPhone and iPad)

This app is incredible because it not only ultimately lowers your gas bill, but it helps you avoid traffic! Talk about killing two annoying, obnoxious, oppressive birds with one stone. Users update traffic jams, police traps, and road hazards to the platform, which streamlines the data into a seamless, easy to use interface.

4. Gas Buddy (Free on iPhone, iPad and Android)

GasBuddy is in the business of supporting cheap gas stations. Users update lists of current gas station prices, and with good incentive--users' updates earn them points towards awesome prizes. Ultimately users of the app can find the cheapest nearest gas station near them using the smartphone’s GPS technology.

5. Route4me (Monthly membership available on iPhone, Ipad and Android)

Route4me is all about optimization. The app streamlines your route while you travel to multiple—up to 200—destinations. The service boasts that their routes are ultimately 25-35% shorter after optimization. However the app will cost you! A basic personal membership costs 15 bucks a month, with a premium membership hitting the 100 dollar range. Ultimately the app is great for cab drivers, but probably not so fiscally desirable for the average driver--who drives to that many destinations?

