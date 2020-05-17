The Best Fabrication Companies in the World

Applied Machinery Corporation



With five locations in Houston, Applied Machinery Corporation delivers drilling fabrications for industry experts quickly and effectively. With a series of packages available for their unique customer, AMC offers a wide range of services to the global market. Founded in 1994, AMC has fully developed facilities and a trained staff to immediately equip customers with desired specifications requirements and repair. The company was assessed by the American Petroleum Institute and certified API

Specification Q1, ISO/ TS 29001 and ISO 9001:2000.



Imperative to the longevity of AMC are customer supported drilling packages, all of which include a one year warranty, full mechanical and electrical rig-up (which can be done through the company’s additional full-service machine shop), engineering for additional features, time-sensitive delivery date as proposed from previous rig projects and API approved manufacturing processes.



AKD Engineering Ltd



Established in 1955, AKD Engineering Ltd. provides quality fabrication and machining services to market areas surrounding its base location of Suffolk, UK. With a modern facility added to the company’s domain in 2004, AKD Engineering Ltd. is capable of tackling machining and fabrication projects from the design to manufacturing, assemblage and testing. AKD Engineering supplies European purveyors with essentials through their approval to BS EN ISO 9001:2008, with an additional focus in health and safety, quality assurance and environmental impact.



In reality, for ADK it’s all about the shop floor. ADK Engineering Ltd’s fabrication shop is 2000 M² and can handle up to 100t with additional open air quayside fabrications that can hold up to 500t. Alongside their health and safety requirements and extensive training, AKD hired specialists in welding – in areas of carbon steels, stainless steel and duplex – which are qualified to AWS D1.1, EEMUA, ASME 1X and NORSOK.



Bakrie Construction



Formerly Trans Bakrie, the international fabrication and construction field company Bakrie Construction was established in 1985 as a joint venture between Bakrie & Brothers of Indonesia and Tranfield of Australia. In 2003 Bakrie Construction was given full share of the company and continued growth in the fabrication industry, among others. Its Jakarta, Indonesia facility is a Bonded Zone Area, enabling the highly trained team to obtain materials through the jetty with exports up to 2500t directly to overseas clients.



Over the years the company has taken on a variety of projects including the manufacture and delivery of torque shaft for the Cascade/ Chintook STP project and Gunung Salak Geothermal Field infrastructure development construction for Unocal Geothermal of Indonesia. Aside from their wide project range, Bakrie Construction is recognized for its health and safety practices and was awarded the OHSAS 18001:2007 in October 2010.



Heerema Fabrication Group



Part of the Herrema Group, Herrema Fabrication Group engineers and fabricates offshore oil and gas structures within the energy industry. With three fabrication yards, a fabrication workshop and facility engineering company situated all over the world, Heerema Fabrication Group’s work is recognized internationally. Their wide range of facilities also enable HFG to tackle a variety of projects simultaneously in terms of fabrication units like jackets, topside and modules, while their subsidiary Grootint GRP Systems offers additional variety within the chemical and civil industries.



Created in 1948 in Venezuela, as long as oil and gas have been explored within the North Sea, Heerema has been fabricating. This year alone the company has worked on a myriad of tasks specifically in the oil and gas industry, including work with RWE Dea UK SNS Ltd for engineering, procurement and construction.



Derrick Services (UK) Limited



This international oil and gas construction company is focused on a variety of industry services including general fabrication, engineering and project management and offshore construction services. With its success spanning several decades and a series of accredited approvals – including API 4F and 8C, ISO 9001:2000, API Q1, IRATA and OPITO – DSL services is globally renowned business. Fabrication remains the company core with rig and drilling package upgrades, refurbishment and repair among its top services. Unique to DSL are its extensive range of engineering resources for design assistance, with the option to provide individual concepts for fabrication requirement.



DSL’s most recent projects include the installation and assemblage of a 40m replacement boom at Deepwater Millennium, as well as supplying rig building crews for Maersk during the assemblage of two Derricks in Singapore.







