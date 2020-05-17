California Invests $35M in Green Fuel Technologies
The California Energy Commission has approved over $35 million worth of funding towards projects that will accelerate the development of green fuels and technology in the state.
The move will help achieve aggressive clean energy goals set into law under Governor Jerry Brown, requiring that California get 33 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2020.
“These awards support a diversity of alternative fuel and vehicle types, including biodiesel production, natural gas vehicle technologies and incentives, and E85 fueling stations, which together provide a crucial boost to the development of clean energy transportation in the state. They will enable the deployment of more advanced technology vehicles on the roadways – and support the development of the fueling infrastructure needed to keep them rolling,” said Energy Commissioner Carla Peterman. “Investing in these innovative projects will benefit all Californians by improving our air quality, creating jobs, and providing the diverse transportation options that we need today and in the future.”
