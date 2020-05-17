E-Cat Device: Commercial Cold Fusion Finally Reality?

For those of you who aren’t aware, there is a war going on in the energy world. Numerous inventors and researchers over the last century—from Nikola Tesla onward—have offered up groundbreaking ideas for cheap, abundant, clean energy devices, but are continually shut down by energy industry profiteers. Threats, disappearances and mysterious deaths are all a part of this conspiracy, and I have met inventors first hand who have been subjected to coercive tactics by both government and corporate entities to keep their mouths shut. Devices such as vehicles that run on water, magnetic motors that generate far more energy than is input into them, to the elusive “cold fusion” reaction are degraded to “junk” science or scams by Big Science and the mainstream media. But what if they aren’t scams? What if we are at the forefront of an energy revolution that could sever our dependence on fossil fuels completely, breaking the chains of dependence that have kept us bound to gas stations and utilities providers?

One such inventor is defying odds and working to commercially develop a groundbreaking fusion device that has already been proven to work by third party organizations such as The University of Bologna in Italy, the Swedish Skeptics Society, and the Chairman of the Swedish Physics Union.

Andrea Rossi with support of scientific consultant and physicist Sergio Focardi has created a device called the “Energy Catalyzer” or “E-Cat.” The device generates a cold fusion reaction with nickel powder and hydrogen as fuel sources to generate heat energy. An initial public demonstration in January 2011 revealed that with only 1 kW of energy input into the device, it yielded 12 kW of heat energy output.

In March 2011, two Swedish physicists, Hanno Essén, associate professor of theoretical physics and a lecturer at the Swedish Royal Institute of Technology and former chairman of the Swedish Skeptics Society and Sven Kullander, Professor Emeritus at Uppsala University and also chairman of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences’ Energy Committee, participated in a public demonstration at the University of Bologna. The device ran for six hours with an average energy output of 25 kW. Their remarks were, "Any chemical process should be ruled out for producing 25 kWh from whatever is in a 50 cubic centimeter container. The only alternative explanation is that there is some kind of a nuclear process that gives rise to the measured energy production."

Inventor Rossi believes that when applied at a commercial level, this technology could produce energy at a cost of roughly 1 cent per kWh, far cheaper than even coal and natural gas sources. Rossi is currently pursuing commercial development of a 1 MW Energy Catalyzer plant commissioned by newly formed Greek company Defkalion Green Technologies. The plant will use several (between 100-300) 4 kW E-Cat reactors connected together to generate heat used at the discretion of Defkalion. Defkalion and Rossi have agreed that no payment on the plant will be made until it is up and running since the technology is so new and the reaction not fully understood by conventional physics.

Sources reveal that MIT has requested plans for Rossi’s reactor to try and duplicate the experiment. However, Rossi’s reply was that they could buy it once he puts it to market. This is probably because MIT is the same University that made it a point over 20 years ago to disprove cold fusion following Pons and Fleischmann’s revolutionary discovery of the reaction, stalling its development for nearly a quarter century.

Now, cold fusion is making a comeback from myth to reality as successful experiments are being carried out worldwide. Apparently Rossi hasn’t even pursued a patent as of yet. While this may seem foolish, it is actually a smart move on his part. Inventions that utilize scientific principles that aren’t fully understood tend to be blacklisted or buried in many cases. If Rossi can effectively prove that his Energy Catalyzer can be applied at the commercial scale, it will mark a revolution in energy generation and the beginning of the commercial age of cold fusion… a safe, clean, and cheap alternative to fossil fuels and dangerous nuclear fission reactors.