Econogo's Low-Maintenance Electric Vehicle

Written by Sharise Cruz

Anyone who’s ever owned or operated an electric vehicle can attest that charging the battery can be a time-consuming hassle. Typically, electric vehicles require the user to run a cord from an electricity socket to the location where the vehicle is parked. Econogo is attempting to eliminate that potential tangle by creating the Yogo—the UK’s first electric scooter with removable lithium batteries.

So, basically, if you have an hour to spare, you can hang out in your home while the Yogo’s 50V battery gets charged up for 22 miles of riding distance. If you spring for a second battery, you can store it under the seat. When your first battery starts to run low, you just have to flip Econogo’s patented SureSwitch to connect to the second battery and double your range.

In order to compete with other motor bikes on the market, the Yogo has to look great. It stands up to the challenge—the design is sleek and stylish and is available in black and cream. Econogo’s website promises that customization will be available shortly.

Additionally, the Yogo’s removable battery provides an extra layer of security. Nobody can zip off on your new ride if you take the lightweight battery with you while it’s parked. The batteries feature cushioned handles to make them a breeze to carry around.

The Yogo isn’t meant for high-speed freeway riding, but it’s perfect for city traveling or trips from the home to the office and can hit up to 40 miles per hour.

Econogo is a budding new brand with great potential, impressive business savvy and an eco-friendly eye. Founder James South was inspired to create the brand and its signature scooter during a visit to Asia. The entrepreneur, who spent his time travelling and playing professional poker online, took a two-year trip to Shanghai, where he witnessed operations at several battery factories as well as an abundance of emission free electric scooters (with impractical built-in batteries). He created the Yogo with the most innovative elements of his travels in mind, and his crafty business was awarded Venture Candy’s Green Business award in 2010.

South says that Econogo is a one-man operation, as he has tackled the majority of the company’s marketing, financing, sales and website management, but he does admit that his girlfriend has been helping him out.

The Yogo costs £1,999 (roughly $3,238.21, or even more roughly, slightly less than a Vespa).