Facebook Chooses Global Power Supply for Data Center

Facebook has been receiving pressure from environmental advocates to green its business. Greenpeace even went so far as to hold a massive campaign to encourage Facebook to move away from coal power in favor of renewable energy to run its datacenters. Perhaps Facebook got the message, because the social network giant has teamed with Global Power Supply to provide energy efficient solutions to green Facebook’s newest data center in Prineville, Oregon.

Global Power Supply is a leading international service provider of critical power equipment and fully integrated power services for emergency backup and primary power applications. The company was selected to provide the custom designed power system and backup generators required by Facebook’s engineering team. Global Power Supply’s diverse range of products and customized service offerings are what attracted Facebook according to CEO Ron Zamir, who says, "Global Power Supply has a unique vendor neutral approach that allows us to provide highly customized critical power solutions.

"Global Power Supply takes a 'Value Engineering' approach to the design and implementation of their custom generator power systems in order to minimize costs and maximize reliability."

OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

The Future of Batteries: A Distributed Approach to Energy Storage

Liquid Metal Battery Draws Bill Gates Investment

Carbon Supercapacitor 'Sponge' Better than Batteries?

The Prineville data center is being developed to meet the system requirements of Facebook’s ever-expanding network of users. Construction of the data center began in early 2010, and will be completed within five years, following an extensive build out and testing process. Director of Data Center Design and Construction at Facebook, Jay Park, says, "Global Power Supply has been a valuable member of our data center deployment team, their expertise in standby power applications as well as their competent and responsive project management approach has allowed us to meet our project goals."

Facebook is looking to share its energy efficient data center technology with others in the industry. Tom Furlong, Director of Operations at Facebook, says, "Inspired by the model of open source software, we want to share the innovations in our data center for the entire industry to improve upon."