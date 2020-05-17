Germany Leads in Biogas Energy

Supportive government policies will see Germany continue to dominate global biogas energy generation for the foreseeable future, states research and consulting firm GlobalData.

According to the company’s latest report, biogas power generation is forecast to increase from 18,244 Gigawatt hours (GWh) in 2012 to 28,265 GWh in 2025, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.4%.

By comparison, the US, the second most productive biogas power producer, is expected to increase generation from a more modest 2012 figure of 9,072 GWh to 20,936 GWh in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

GlobalData’s new report says that the German government has been instrumental in developing the biogas electricity market in the country through the development and operation of agricultural methanization plants.

The key driver for the increase in biogas installations is the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) which provides feed-in tariffs (FITs) for biogas projects. The act also provides support for the development of the biopower market in the form of bonuses for biogas Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants.

Germany contributes the largest share to the world’s cumulative installed capacity in 2011. The country accounts for approximately a quarter of the global biogas installed capacity.

Thanks to continuing support for alternative energy generation projects, GlobalData forecasts moderate growth for the global biogas power market between 2012 and 2025, expecting it to climb from 50,516 GWh to 130,321 GWh at a CAGR of 7.6%.

