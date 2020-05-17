Green Button Makes Energy Savings Easy

The Obama administration announced today that nine major utilities and electricity suppliers will provide over 15 million households access to data regarding their own energy use help consumers reduce their energy costs with the simple click of an online “Green Button.”

“Green Button will arm millions of Americans with information they can use to lower their energy bills,” Nancy Sutley, Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality in a statement. “Innovative tools like these are good for our economy, good for the health of our communities, and an essential part of our approach toward a secure and clean energy future that works for Americans.”

The nine utilities and electricity suppliers involved include American Electric Power, Austin Energy, Baltimore Gas and Electricity, CenterPoint Energy, Commonwealth Edison, NSTAR, PECO, Reliant and Virginia Dominion Power.

According to the statement released by the White House, “Green-Button-enabled web and smartphone applications promise to help consumers choose the most economical rate plan for their use patterns; provide customized energy efficiency tips; provide easy-to-use tools to size and finance rooftop solar panels; and deliver virtual energy audit software that cuts costs for building owners and gets retrofits started sooner.”

Additional steps the federal government will take to empower customers will include an Apps for Energy contest to spur further development of new online and mobile tools to help customers similarly. The Department of Energy will also release a detailed online map that allows utilities to show the progress made in terms of reducing energy usage across the country. The Smart Grid Interoperability Panel will provide technical assistance to the industry by helping implement Green Button in the electric industry.

