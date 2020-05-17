Green Halloween Events Across the Nation

Instead of an old fashioned orange and black Halloween celebration, why not add some green to the mix? Green America's new Green Halloween® program has partnered with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and product partners to host over 70 events at zoos and aquariums nationwide. Green America is also sharing tips on providing healthy and sustainable treats for trick-or-treaters and nearly 200 free costume swap events have also been planned across the country until Halloween.

Green Halloween's product partners include: Honest Tea, Larabar, Stretch Island Fruit Co., Endangered Species Chocolate, Unreal, Plum Kids, Applegate, Cascadian Farm, Surf Sweets, Bitsy Brainfood, Brainard's Natural Remedies, Glee Gum, Kiwi Magazine, and CelebrateGreen.net.

Some major "Green Halloween" events include:

If you can't find a Green Halloween-sponsored event in your area, you can organize your own swap or learn about greener treats and "Treasures.” DIY suggestions are available to help you recycle items you already have on hand into fun Halloween treats for your little ones.

Elizabeth O'Connell, campaigns director, Green America, said: "There are many ways that families can do their part to reduce excess and unhealthy consumption around Halloween. Green Halloween provides easy and family-friendly ways to help families celebrate green, as well as opportunities to participate in fun, eek-o friendly events, at zoos and in the community."

Green Halloween aims to reach out to children, parents, and educators to demonstrate how to celebrate Halloween in a more environmentally-friendly, socially-responsible, and healthy way

