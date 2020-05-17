Green Walls to Cut Inner City Air Pollution

A new trend is catching on in some big cities. Introducing, living walls bustling with vegetation—not only aesthetically appealing, but also beneficial to businesses and the well-being of employees.

Cooling city blocks reduce loud noise, improve energy efficiency and reduce air pollution in between tall buildings. Thomas Pugh, a biogeochemist at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany, and a team of researchers created a computer model of a green wall in a Western European city, and recorded its chemical reactions. The study revealed that the wall in a street canyon trapped and absorbed significant amounts of nitrogen dioxide and other particulate matter, “putting forward an alternative solution that might allow [governments] to improve air quality in these problem hot spots,” he told National Geographic.

Other benefits include:

Reduction of urban heat with the reintroduction of vegetation to urban environments, promoting natural cooling processes

Improved exterior air quality, mitigating air pollution levels by trapping particulate matter and capturing gases

Improved indoor air quality and noise reduction

Fewer polluting by-products released into the air with the addition of thermal insulation for buildings

Local job creation (landscape architects, irrigation consultants, etc.) and demand for local supply of plant materials, greenhouse production, growing media, etc.

Building structure protection

Improved health and well-being of employees

