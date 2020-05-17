Greenstar Recycling's High-Tech Akron, Ohio Plant

The City of Akron, Ohio (USA) is looking to boost recycling habits throughout its municipality, and has partnered with Greenstar Recycling to make it happen. The company is set to construct a state of the art single stream recycling processing plant that will serve as the city’s new recycling hub.

Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic says, “The facility will contribute to the growth and sustainability of Akron by returning an existing building to a manufacturing purpose with significant investment for equipment, building use and creation of new green jobs.”

“We are committed to our partnership with the City of Akron to further develop its local recycling services,” says Matt Delnick, Greenstar CEO. “This facility will allow Akron to continue to offer its businesses and residents the convenience of single stream recycling – eliminating the need to pre-sort recyclables – while growing its local economy with new investment and a minimum of 45 new green jobs.”

The single stream recycling process allows for local citizens to discard their recyclables all in one bin, versus having to separate items prior to pick-up. Greenstar’s plant will separate the recyclables automatically and even convert recovered plastic into synthetic crude oil through a joint venture between Greenstar Recycling and local Vadxx Energy.

"We are proud to provide this innovative, domestic energy alternative right here in our home community of Akron. Plastics are made from oil, and Vadxx has figured out how to create the lowest sulfur content crude oil in the world, from a commodity that might otherwise occupy space in landfills," says Jim Garrett, Vadxx CEO. "We are thrilled to partner with Greenstar, one of the top recyclers in the U.S., and the City of Akron to continue to improve our local environmental services.”

The terms of the agreement between all parties do not limit the plant to use by the City if Akron. Neighboring communities may be able to participate in the Greenstar plant’s operations as service expands.