Honeywell, DTEK launch Experion Energy Programme in Ukraine

The deal is part of DTEK’s initiative to launch the country’s first grid-scale energy storage system. The Experion programme will initially be launched as a pilot project at DTEK’s power plant in the town of Zaporizhzhia. It will be based around a 1MW / 1.5 MWh lithium-iron energy storage system.

DTEK’s Chief Innovation Officer, Emanuele Volpe, commented that this project was a statement that the company was looking to the future: "The future of energy is focused on the transition from a centralized energy system to one that is decentralized and flexible, with an increasing focus on the provision of energy from multiple sources -- including renewables. DTEK is the driving force behind changes that will determine the future of Ukraine's energy sector, and this agreement with Honeywell exemplifies our commitment to leading the way on this national objective."

Eren Ergin, General Manager for Renewables and Distributed Assets at Honeywell Process Solutions, added that the project would benefit Ukraine: "Around the world, consumers, producers, utilities and grid operators are facing increasing pressure and expectation to manage energy consumption, reduce electricity costs and improve sustainability. Our Experion Energy Control System will help DTEK become the pioneer in the Ukraine market by enabling it to create a bankable business model to manage energy storage assets and help balance the grid as the renewable energy mix increases in Ukraine."