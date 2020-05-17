Intuitive USB Testing Toolkit Accelerates Development

Leading global testing and compliance consultancy TRaC Global has launched a new intuitive USB testing toolkit designed to accelerate rapid product development.

Tracer is a suite of test tools which initially focuses on the smart energy market giving manufacturers of ZigBee Smart Energy (ZSE) products the ability to perform pre-testing of their designs at all stages of development. The Tracer ZSE emulates a device within the smart energy ecosystem, performing a set of tests to verify functionality of a manufacturer’s product and providing the user with instant pass or fail verdicts.

TRaC is an official ZigBee Alliance Recognised Test House and has been working closely with the organisation to develop its smart energy profiles over the past five years. Paul Russell, director of TRaC, commented: “With the increased adoption and roll out of smart energy devices across the world, it was an obvious choice for us to focus our first Tracer product on addressing this popular technology.

TRaC’s Tracer has a simple graphic user interface for ease of use and clarity across both in-lab and remote pre-testing and there are two versions available to suit the level of functionality required.

The Tracer ZSE supports all Zigbee Smart Energy device types including Energy Service Portals (ESI), In Home Displays (IHD) and Meters (MTR).

Paul added: “The Tracer will provide the highest level of confidence that all test criteria have been met prior to the formal testing by TRaC, a recognised ZigBee Alliance test house. We want to help our customers develop their products quickly by providing high confidence in pre-certification to save them time and money.”

Edited by Carin Hall

