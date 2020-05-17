A Landmark Deployment of Zero-Emission Vehicles, Calif.

Earlier this week, Governor Brown led the celebration of UPS's deployment of 100 fully electric commercial delivery vehicles throughout California. This landmark event recognizes one of the world's largest deployments of zero-emission commercial trucks, which are cleaning the air and saving fuel costs in communities throughout the state - including San Bernardino, Ceres, Fresno, Bakersfield and Sacramento, and creating jobs here in the heart of California's Central Valley.

"These all-electric vehicles remind us that California continues to be a dynamic center of innovation," said Governor Brown. "These trucks were built here, they'll be driven here and they're already changing the way business is done here – Cutting emissions and eliminating the need for tanker trucks worth of fossil fuels."

"Electric Vehicles International (EVI) is proud to partner with UPS on this landmark deployment of California-made zero emission package cars," said Ricky Hanna , CEO of EVI. "EVI is honored to be a part of UPS's fleet, which is advancing state-of-the-art logistics in California and around the world."

This partnership is a significant first step in supporting Governor Brown's Executive Order for widespread deployment of zero-emission vehicles throughout California," continued Hanna. "We would like to recognize the hard work and genuine partnership of the California Energy Commission, California Air Resources Board, the US

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) West Coast Collaborative, San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD), and the Sacramento AQMD. Without the initial spark provided by our public and private partners, this landmark zero-emission truck deployment would not have happened here in California."

Partners in Advancing Transportation and Cleaning the Air:

California Energy Commission:

"These vehicles are an example of how California is using vision, collaboration and ingenuity to lead the way on clean transportation," said California Energy Commissioner Robert B. Weisenmiller . "Two years ago, the Energy Commission awarded crucial seed funding for the Air Resources Board program that helped put these clean, emission-free vehicles into service today, and will put many more on the road in future years. By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, these investments protect the environment and the health of all Californians."

California Air Resources Board:

"California's hybrid-vehicle incentive program is helping put more of the very cleanest short-haul delivery trucks onto the roads and into the communities where they are most needed," said Air Resources Board chairman Mary D. Nichols . "Assisting large fleets like UPS with the initial cost of these trucks helps move the cleanest technologies to market sooner, and advances California's clean air standards and climate change goals."

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District:

"We are enthusiastic about technologies such as this, which are critical in not only meeting our significant air-quality challenges but also in supporting the Valley's economy," said Seyed Sadredin, executive director and air pollution control officer of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

US Environmental Protection Agency:

"EPA's funding of these electric delivery trucks highlights our commitment to the rapid deployment of electric vehicles as a means of cleaning the air, creating jobs and spurring innovation," said Jared Blumenfeld , EPA's Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest. "California's communities will benefit from both the local manufacturing of these UPS electric trucks and from the resulting elimination of harmful diesel emissions."

South Coast Air Quality Management District:

"The use of these electric delivery vans in the San Bernardino area -- one of the nation's smoggiest communities -- brings us one step closer to our goal of widespread deployment of zero-emission vehicles in the goods movement network," said William A. Burke , Ed.D., Chairman of the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Sacramento Air Quality Management District:

Larry Greene , SMAQMD's Executive Director/APCO: "We believe this is a wonderful and innovative project. Our work with EVI and UPS has been extremely rewarding given that EVI is a California manufacturer, and the first EVI has been placed in the UPS West Sacramento facility."

SOURCE EVI

