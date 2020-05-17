Meeting clean water demand with advanced water treatment technology



Though 70 percent of the world is covered in water, clean water still proves to be a scarcity. It has been predicted that water demand will exceed supply by 56 percent by the year 2025. Here are some water treatment solutions that help meet global demand for this imperative resource.



Parkson HiOx® Aeration Panels



Parkson, a leading supplier of advanced solutions in water treatment, has developed the most energy-efficient aeration device ever. The HiOx® Aeration System offers the highest dirty water oxygen-transfer efficiency, due to the fact that the panels span over more than 25 percent of the basin floor, whereas traditional panels only cover up to 15 percent of the floor. The system’s high density of aeration panels leads to an almost perfect oxygen distribution with the basin, generating significant energy recovery.



Aeration is considered to be the most energy-intensive process in an activated sludge treatment plant. Up to 75 percent of a plant’s total energy costs come from mixing and aerating within the secondary process. The HiOx® platform is a major breakthrough in aeration technology.



HiOx® systems installed at a wastewater treatment facility in Hidalgo, Mexico more than doubled the plant’s consistent delivery. The increased water production means the power generation end-user will be able to rely heavily on recycled wastewater, rather than the scarce freshwater.



“The Hidalgo installation has far exceeded the customer’s expectations. They have reduced the horsepower requirement from 900hp to 700hp and often run the plant with only a single 350hp centrifugal blower, while still meeting the required oxygen requirements. In addition to more than doubling the plant’s capacity, the HiOx® UltraFlex system has resulted in monthly savings between $15,000 and $40,000,” stated Vipin Lillaney, Parkson’s HiOx® Product Manager.



WaterPure International Inc™ Atmospheric Water Generator



WaterPure International has invented the highly-advanced Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG). The only one of its kind on the market, AWG utilizes a patented ozonation process, generating 100 percent carcinogen-free water straight from the atmosphere.



The AWGs extract moisture from the atmosphere from a condensation process that transforms that moisture into a pure drinking water. Various air and water filtration systems eliminate particle matter less than .01 microns in size. By using ozonation, micro-organisms are eliminated, such as bacteria and viruses. Upon testing of the WaterCycle system, water was determined to be 99.9-percent pure, which is higher than most tap water and bottled water, exceeding EPA requirements.



The company recently received its first order for commercial use. “With the first commercial units out the door, we are very proud of WaterPure’s engineering and production team. Readily shipping the initial lot of a large order, we are no longer just putting together samples and pre-production AWGs, we are now running a full commercial production facility. For less than 10 cents per gallon, our unique WaterCycle AWG can generate 7-12 gallons of water a day. We expect it to be used in schools, hospitals, homes, factories, RVs and on boats, yachts, and at sporting arenas, to ease the water crisis. Having replaced the standard UV-light purification process with the patented ozonation process, there is now absolutely no danger of contamination from a possible broken UV light, which is used in most other AWGs. We produce water that is 100 percent carcinogen free,” stated Paul Lipschutz, Chairman, WaterPure International, Inc.



GE GenGard 8000



GenGard 8000, the latest of GE’s GenGard product line, is an advanced cooling-water technology. The innovative system allows for lower-quality water to be used in the cooling process, while also preventing fouling problems or corrosion. Developed in response to rising energy costs, the GenGard 8000 minimizes operating costs and improves the efficiency of the cooling system. The result is greater production output, water conservation and ability to use alternative water sources.



The entire GenGard product line ensures reliable results, regardless of operating conditions. The next generation of GenGard will also decrease the need for sulfuric acid in cooling water systems, lowering environmental impacts.



Industrial facilities that use large amounts of water for cooling process equipment require cooling water systems that are capable of reusing water.



The new GenGard chemistry extends GE’s water treatment product line to the complete pH spectrum, from neutral to alkaline cooling-water applications. GenGard 8000 incorporates the most advanced deposit and corrosion additives available, eliminating the need for sulfuric acid for pH control. This reduction or elimination of acid usage at industrial facilities not only helps to reduce operational costs and increase environmental benefits, but allows customers to remain a step ahead of industry regulations that require acid reduction.



"With water consumption increasing on a global level, GE continues to invest in next generation technologies and innovative solutions to address global water challenges and help create a more sustainable environment," said Nancy White, product line general manager, chemical and monitoring solutions, water and process technologies for GE Power & Water. "This next generation of GenGard chemistry is a robust treatment program that helps customers meet their specific requirements and allows them to do more with existing resources."











