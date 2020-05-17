Smart Micro-Grid System: First of Its Kind

A new “Smart Micro-Grid System” that generates solar energy for multiple applications through advanced technologies and energy storage will be revealed at a ceremony in the City of Commerce today.

The “first of its kind” technology, developed by PDE Total Energy Solutions and supported by Dynapower, serves as an emergency power source and a way to reduce peak demand on the utility grid. Energy captured by solar panels is stored in batteries through a specialized inverter designed for charging electric vehicles.

“Until now, micro-grids have mostly been designed for use by the military,” Don Davis, executive director of the ETI said in a statement. “This micro-grid system is intended to show how both public and private sectors can better manage energy usage and implement an uninterruptable power supply for critical applications.”

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Germany's Nuclear Free, Smart Grid Future

Ancient Passive Cooling Designs Provide Insight

Read More in Energy Digital's Hottest Summer Issue

The company believes that the technology will set the stage for the next generation of commercial, community and military micro-grids where energy surety and efficiency are required.

The technology supports the California Renewable Portfolio Standards Program, requiring that 33% of its electricity be generated by renewable sources by 2020.

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP