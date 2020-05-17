Whitepod Swiss Tent Resort

You might not think that a trip to a resort in the Swiss Alps could be simultaneously environmentally-friendly and luxurious, but the Whitepod Resort—situated over 5,500 feet above sea level in the Dents-Du-Midi Mountain Range—aims to provide a serene, low impact haven for eco-conscious travelers.

The resort is comprised of 15 private chalet rooms, or pods, surrounding a central early 1800s wooden chalet, situated in the village of Les Cerniers and isolated from urban pollution.

You can only reach the resort with snowshoes or skis—no snowmobiles allowed—and once you arrive, the exertion immediately seems justified.

According to the Whitepod website, “the Whitepod Resort aims to be a model for sustainable tourism by using a number of measures to limit its impact on nature.”

Whitepod creator Sofia de Meyer designed the series of pods to make guests feel comfortable while minimally affecting their surroundings. Each pod is constructed of durable canvas over a steel geodesic frame and is anchored by wooden platforms so that it has little contact with the ground and can be taken down at any time without leaving a mark.

Whitepods are fully equipped for snow storms and can withstand snowfall of 45 pounds per square foot with winds of up to 130 miles per hour. Their white surfaces blend into the surrounding snow banks beautifully and add to the resort’s harmonious aura.

Energy consumption within the resort is controlled because it is limited to the main lodge. Each Whitepod is comfortably heated by wood burning stove and sufficiently illuminated with petrol lamps.

The décor and setup of each Whitepod varies, but all of the furniture in the resort is made from either recycled material or sustainable Swiss wood.

All services and suppliers to the resort are locally based, including a nearby grocery store that the Whitepod Resort runs for local residents. The Les Cerniers restaurant located within the chalet serves refined and diverse dishes from locally sourced ingredients.

In addition to its ecological commitments, the Whitepod Resort features all of the amenities and activities that an outdoor luxury resort should, including a newly-constructed spa, private ski lifts and 4.3 miles of ski slopes, dog-sledding and guided hiking.

The Whitepod Resort is a member of the Eco Luxury World Retreats Collaboration and has been rewarded the World Prize for Sustainable Tourism.