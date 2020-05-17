World's most powerful electric car debuts

The Venturi team recently received the visit of HHSSHH, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene on the runway of the Wendover airfield in Utah, U.S., where the team has been operating for days.

For its world première, the Sovereign of Monaco came to unveil the Venturi VBB-3, a brand new Venturi electric car with more than 3000 CV.

After two years of development, the land speed record vehicle was supposed to run on the salt flats of Bonneville over the past few days, but due to poor weather conditions the FIA had to cancel these attempts.

Prince Albert, therefore, offered his support to the entrepreneur from Monaco, Gildo Pallanca Pastor, president of Venturi Automobiles. The company is a leader in the field of high performance electric vehicles and holds since 2010, the FIA world land speed record for an electric vehicle at 495 km/h.

At this occasion, the designs and the technological innovations at the heart of the project were explained at length to the Prince and the Princess.

Real laboratory for technology, the Venturi VBB-3 is the result of an extensive collaboration started in 2009 between Venturi Automobiles and Ohio State University. This third generation of Venturi "Jamais Contente" is the most powerful, fully electric car ever built, and is striving to exceed 600 km/h by 2014.

Gildo Pallanca Pastor: "I am proud of sharing with the Prince Sovereign and the Princess the launch of this new sportive, technological and environmental challenge. It is tr uly thrilling to work on such a project to help tomorrow's mobility to progress."

Since 2000, Venturi (http://www.venturi.fr) has been pursuing a sustained electric vehicle innovation policy. It is a pioneer in electric sports cars and harnesses the most advanced technology available that is just as relevant to urban vehicles as it is to very high performance cars.

The Ohio State Center for Automotive Research (OSU CAR) is the preeminent research center in sustainable and safe mobility in the United States and an interdisciplinary research center in the College of Engineering.

OSU CAR research focuses on: advanced electric propulsion and energy storage systems; advanced engines and alternative fuels for reduced fuel consumption and emissions; intelligent transportation and vehicular communication systems; autonomous vehicles; noise, vibrations, and dynamics; vehicle chassis systems; and vehicle and occupant safety.

Video: http://www.multivu.com/mnr/63458-prince-albert-monaco-unveils-venturi-VBB-3