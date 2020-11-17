BP Energy Partners buys Encino Environmental Services

BP Energy Partners - the Texas-based private equity firm - has announced the acquisition of Encino Environmental Services, an environmental consulting and services business.

Encino enables compliance with government regulations along with providing carbon emissions benchmarking and mitigation strategies to achieve ESG goals.

It specialises in emissions performance testing, leak detection and repair (LDAR), continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMs), and advanced environmental data and reporting software for the identification, measurement and minimisation of emissions including methane monitoring and waste gas management.

"Environmental regulatory compliance solutions will continue to play a key role in overall decarbonisation, and we believe Encino is in a strategic position to capitalise on these needs," said Michael Watzky, Managing Partner of BP Energy Partners.

Founded in 2010, Encino provides a wide range of environmental and regulatory compliance solutions within the upstream and midstream energy sectors along with marine, power, industrial, mining, and other sectors.

The company's mobile testing laboratories allow for rapid deployment to meet customers emissions testing needs and regulatory requirements. Engineering expertise provides the capability to assess, design, and implement an array of strategies to address complex environmental projects.

"Encino is poised to expand the precision by which ESG initiatives and government mandated emissions requirements are benchmarked and reported while also providing a full suite of emissions detection and reduction related services," said Graham Whaling, CEO of Encino.

The acquisition expands BPEP's portfolio of companies focused on environmental services and testing to comply with federal, state, local, and corporate air emissions standards to achieve ESG policy goals. Currently it manages over $550 million in committed capital.