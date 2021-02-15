bp joins IBM Quantum Network to cut carbon emissions
bp has joined the IBM Quantum Network in a bid to raise efficiencies and cut carbon emissions.
The oil major will have access to a premium 65-qubit quantum computer, the largest universal quantum system available to industry today - and a 1,000-plus qubit system is targeted for the end of 2023.
"Next-generation computing capabilities such as quantum computing will assist in solving the science and engineering challenges we will face, enabling us to reimagine energy and design new lower carbon products," said Morag Watson, Senior Vice President, Digital Science and Engineering for bp, which
bp aims to become a net zero company by 2050 "or sooner".
Quantum computing has the potential to be applied in modelling the chemistry and build-up of various types of clay in hydrocarbon wells – a crucial factor in efficient hydrocarbon production; analyzing and managing the fluid dynamics of wind farms; optimizing autonomous robotic facility inspection; and helping create opportunities not yet imagined to deliver the clean energy the world wants and needs.
bp joins more than 130 members of the IBM Quantum Network, a global community of Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, academic institutions and research labs working to advance quantum computing and explore practical applications.
By 2030, bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable-generating capacity (a 20-fold increase), increase annual low carbon investment 10-fold to around $5 billion and cut its oil and gas production by 40%.
Dario Gil, Senior Vice President and Director of IBM Research, said. "The energy industry is ripe with opportunities to see value from the use of quantum computing through the discovery of new materials designed to improve the generation, transfer, and storage of energy."