Elsevier teams up with MapStand to integrate news and data

Elsevier has teamed up MapStand to integrate industry news and energy infrastructure data into Geofacets.

The collaboration provides interactive map overlays in Geofacets with daily updates to data from over 40 countries.

MapStand's news ticker is also now integrated into Geofacets, to keep users continually updated with upcoming lease rounds, bids and commercial updates that are spatially tagged and linked to the scientific content for the respective locations.

Bryan Davies, Vice President of Engineering Solutions at Elsevier, said: "Oil and gas and energy companies exist in a progressively data-rich environment. Being able to view energy infrastructure data and industry news on one platform, alongside essential scientific data, allows companies to maintain a competitive edge."

Users can access information on basins, licensing blocks, 2D and 3D seismic surveys, boreholes and windfarms.

Francis Cram, CEO at MapStand, said it was a natural choice to integrate its content with Geofacets, broadening its distribution.

Combined with the existing Geofacets library of more than two million searchable maps, figures and tables, the MapStand integration offers a user-friendly experience that accelerates O&G and energy exploration and development.