NextEra Energy Resources buys elQ Mobility

NextEra Energy Resources has bought eIQ Mobility, a leading software provider of mobility planning solutions based in Oakland, California, for an undisclosed price.

Matt Handel, Senior Vice President of Development for NextEra Energy Resources, said the deal will enable it to offer its commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers "robust fleet assessments" that inform infrastructure planning for renewable energy, load management and resiliency while helping them meet their environmental, social and governance goals. "Our customers are planning for the future transition to electric or hydrogen mobility," he said.

eIQ Mobility has provided vehicle and energy analytics for fleets ranging from package delivery, auto manufacturing, technology services, and facility management to the pharmaceutical and utilities industries.

From its proprietary database of electric vehicles, rates, chargers, and incentives, eIQ Mobility helps fleets select the optimal electric vehicles and charging infrastructure that meet their operational requirements while significantly reducing maintenance and fuel costs as well as total cost of ownership and emissions.

"With battery and EV prices falling and an increasing focus on sustainability, many fleets are making plans for wholesale electrification," said Sila Kiliccote, CEO and co-founder of eIQ Mobility. "By joining NextEra Energy Resources, the eIQ Mobility platform and team will provide fleets a one-stop electrification solution, from vehicle selection and conversion planning, to the design and operation of resilient charging depots supported by clean energy."

Operating 17,000MW of wind and solar facilities in the US, NextEra Energy Resources is one of America's largest capital investors with between $50-$55 billion in new infrastructure investments planned until 2022.