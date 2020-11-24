Schneider Electric launches new TradeOff Tool

Schneider Electric has launched a new TradeOff Tool, the Edge UPS Fleet Management Comparison Calculator, which aims to help users clarify costs associ ated with monitoring and maintaining an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) fleet.

The model considers the size (VA rating), quantity, age and distribution of the fleet, as well as cost factors such as the expense of service technicians travelling to remote sites, as well as financial analysis of the potential operational expenses incurred by using internal staff to service distributed sites, or whether engaging with an external partner or vendor can be more cost effective.

"With greater dependency on digital infrastructure and IT at the edge, ensuring critical power across distributed sites has become a key challenge for today's IT professionals," said Marc Garner, VP, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric UK&I.

"UPS systems must be properly maintained, repaired or replaced when nearing end of life, and deploying sufficient technical staff to perform these tasks reliably and at minimum cost often requires the support of Schneider Electric or external service partners. This tool provides customers the capabilities to know when they should leverage additional resources, while optimising budgets to safeguard against outages."

Schneider Electric TradeOff Tools are web-based, mobile-friendly applications that allow channel partners and end users to experiment with different scenarios, using data and science to estimate outcomes during data centre concept and design work.

According to the Uptime Institute global annual data centre survey, 75 percent of respondents cited that downtime could have been preventable with better management, processes or configuration. For an organisation with the responsibility of operating multiple IT environments, the cost of having trained technical personnel on-site can be significant and often unrealistic.

Using the tool, partners and end-users can calculate the cost of ensuring power continuity and resiliency for distributed, mission-critical IT applications, whether through partners or internal teams.