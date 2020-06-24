Wipro selected to lead E.ON’s digital transformation

India-based IT and consultancy company Wipro has been selected by energy giant E.ON to spearhead the revitalisation of its tech infrastructure.

One of the first changes that Wipro will introduce is a hybrid cloud model utilising its own BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) in conjunction with the Wipro HOLMES Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation platform.

Capable of hyper-automating business processes through cognitive computing, HOLMES has a successful track record of deployment across verticals, driving the core principles of efficiency, economics and experience.

BLE is a comprehensive cloud solution encompassing data centres, container platforms, data protection, integration, cloud exchange, DevOps and more.

Improving the state of IT

This latest partnership comes not long after Wipro released its ‘State of IT Infrastructure 2020' report, which explored corporate trends based around reskilling workers for the digital era.

“The report should be a timely guide for leaders to navigate the pandemic,” said Kiran Desai, Senior VP. “A range of new technologies like internet of things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and blockchain are on course to be fully exploited by digital businesses.

“By leveraging multi-cloud, edge, software-defined infrastructure, AI and automation, we will be able to realise the full potential of these new technologies and present a truly ‘invisible infrastructure’ to applications.”

Streamlining legacy infrastructure

One of the primary focuses for Wipro will be streamlining E.ON’s operations by reducing its data centre footprint (carbon emissions), overhauling its infrastructure to achieve a more integrated viewpoint, optimising workflows and helping the company deliver a superior level of customer service.

N.S. Bala, President and Global Head, Energy, Natural Resources, Utilities & Construction at Wipro Limited, said, “We are delighted to be selected as E.ON’s strategic transformation partner and look forward to supporting them on their digital journey.

“Our hybrid cloud hosting strategy powered by AI will provide an impetus to E.ON’s business vision of consistently delivering technologically advanced, customer-centric energy solutions.

“In a fast-changing world of prosumers and energy convergence, operational agility for better efficiency and effectiveness has become a strategic need for organisations.

“Wipro’s deep expertise in the energy value chain, capabilities in new and emerging technologies backed by extensive global experience in working with some of the biggest utilities, positions us well to deliver this high-value engagement for E.ON.”

Marcus Schaper, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at E.ON, stated that he was confident in Wipro’s tech renewal roadmap and recognised the long-term necessity for engaging with digital transformation.

“The cloud transformation is a key element of our digital transformation journey towards a better tomorrow. We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us to execute our cloud strategy most reliably and efficiently,” he said.