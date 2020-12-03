Top 10 countries for PV installations

The growth in solar is extraordinary when you consider global investment in solar technologies accounted for US$10.7 billion in 2004 - and 10 years later, it had leapt to almost US$150 billion.

The next four years are sure to spark more investment as governments seek to reduce CO2 emissions, become less fossil-fuel dependent and promote renewable energy.

Estimates from market intelligence business Wood Mackenzie sees China’s photovoltaic panel installations hit a cumulative total of 370 GWdc by 2024 - more than double the US’s capacity at that point.

Here are the top 10 countries leading the PV installations chart.