Top 10 decarbonisation solutions

Greening The Giants report outlines positive measures to tackle cross-sector decarbonisation

Dominic Ellis
|Mar 30|magazine1 min read

Onward's Greening The Giants report details the opportunities and challenges facing all industries as they pursue decarbonisation strategies.

In all, it scrutinises the 12 'carbon giants' that include manufacturing, agriculture, aviation, construction and steel, which make up 62% of UK emissions - but these same sectors represent almost a quarter of the UK’s output and account for more than one in five jobs. 

Ending on a positive note, the report outlines 26 recommendations, of which the following are the top 10:

