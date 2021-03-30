Top 10 decarbonisation solutions

Onward's Greening The Giants report details the opportunities and challenges facing all industries as they pursue decarbonisation strategies.

In all, it scrutinises the 12 'carbon giants' that include manufacturing, agriculture, aviation, construction and steel, which make up 62% of UK emissions - but these same sectors represent almost a quarter of the UK’s output and account for more than one in five jobs.

Ending on a positive note, the report outlines 26 recommendations, of which the following are the top 10: