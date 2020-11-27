Top 10 energy priorities for President Elect Joe Biden

Following a bitterly contested and contentious election, President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office on January 20, 2021, taking over from the current incumbent, Donald Trump.

The incoming President will be faced with several pressing issues in his first term – none more important than the climate crisis, which needs urgent action.

Climate change is now one of the foremost issues facing the planet. Record-breaking wildfires have swept the Western part of the country and tropical storms have battered the Eastern coast, causing unprecedented damage and loss of business across the country.

Therefore, it was unsurprising that Biden made climate action a core theme of his candidacy, with the President-elect promising to take bold action to achieve a 100 percent clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Therefore, here are 10 priority actions that the new administration can take to curb climate change in the United States, according to the World Resources Institute: