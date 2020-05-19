Top 10 hydroelectric dams in the world

Generating electricity via hydroelectric facilities is certainly evocative; the primordial rush of water driving turbines is perhaps the most visual example of nature being harnessed to satiate our relentless demand for electricity. Not only does hydropower spark the imagination, it is also one of the most effective means of power generation. According to the International Energy Agency, hydropower accounts for around 17% of total global electricity production. Hydroelectric generation is clearly prolific, and it produces minimal pollution, will be renewable as long as rain replenishes reservoirs, and poses limited maintenance and operations costs. With generator-equipped dams being the most effective vector for this power generation, we’ve taken a look at the world’s ten largest hydroelectric dams by megawattage (MW).