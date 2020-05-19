Top 10 largest companies to be added to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) became the first global indices of tracking the financial performance of leading sustainability-driven companies across the globe.

This year’s edition saw 2,086 companies assessed against newly-updated criteria covering areas including supply chain management, human rights and corporate governance.

With Dow Jones having released its annual results, Energy Digital takes a look at the top 10 biggest additions to the DJSI, ranked by market capitalisation as of September 2017.