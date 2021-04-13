Top 10 most expensive European places for EV charging

It's a variable picture when it comes to electric vehicle charging prices and switcher.ie has crunched the numbers and discovered the cheapest and most expensive places in Europe.

For the best deals, the clear message is head east, where Ukraine (€2.91 a charge), Kosovo and Serbia are the most affordable countries and a range of emerging markets on the east side of the continent also make this list - North Macedonia; Bosnia & Herzegovina; Turkey; Bulgaria; Hungary; Moldova and Estonia.

The following countries, on the other hand, are the most expensive destinations for electric vehicle charging.