Top 10: Most reputable companies

In modern business, a company’s reputation and its CSR initiatives are intrinsically linked. The 2019 Global RepTrak study conducted by the Reputation Institute explains that brand recovery and growth are most powerfully driven by accelerated CSR programmes, with the congruence between a brand’s jump in reputation and its increased CSR rating evident for both Netflix and Microsoft, among others. Here’s a breakdown of the leading brands by reputation in the world and the CSR initiatives driving the public’s positivity towards them.