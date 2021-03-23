Top 10 renewable energy sources

The fight against the climate crisis has become a priority for countries around the globe. In the UK, for example, the Government has pledged to completely eradicate (net zero) emissions by 2050 . This won't be an easy feat, and it will mean that we have to fully embrace renewable alternatives to fossil fuel. We've already come a long way in this respect. In 2019, UK emissions were 42 per cent lower than they were in 1990. This is a major achievement and one that proves that embracing renewable energy sources will lead to a brighter future.

There are so many ways that both governments and individuals can cut down their carbon emissions. From making the switch to an electric car and booking an EV charger installation to installing solar panels, you can make a big difference in your day-to-day life. When it comes to the bigger picture, embracing innovative alternative energy sources is one of the best ways that governments can tackle the climate crisis.

With this in mind, let's take a closer look at some of the fastest-growing and up-and-coming renewable energy sources that you're sure to hear more about in years to come.