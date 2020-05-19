EasyPark, an app designed to make urban living easier by helping drivers find and pay for parking, is a self-professed lover of cities – especially those that are on the forefront of the "smart" movement. Starting with a list of 500 cities from across the globe, EasyPark analysed each for 19 factors that set a smart city apart from one that is not.

These factors ranged from the availability of digitalisation and sustainability to access to cutting-edge transportation options and governmental services. Each factor was given a score ranging from one to 10 with 10 being the highest score. Below, the top 10 smart cities are highlighted along with some of the programmemes, solutions or initiatives that helped them earn a spot on the list.