Top 10 – sustainable cities

In October 2018, global management consultancy company Arcadis released its ‘Citizen Centric Cities – Sustainable Cities Index (SCI)’ report on the world’s top 100 sustainable metropolises. Scoring cities against three core sustainability pillars – people (social mobility, opportunity and quality of life), planet (energy use, pollution and emissions) and profit (business environment and economic performance) – the index offers a holistic understanding of the world’s top performing cities across social, environmental and economic resilience, and preparedness for the future. Here, CSO magazine takes a look at the overall top 10 cities in Arcadis’s report.