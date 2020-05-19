Top 10 US Cities for electric cars

One would expect that California and its various forward-thinking cities would lead any discussion regarding electric cars. According to data gathered by ChargePoint, a company that runs a network of electric vehicle charging stations, the 48,000 registered electric vehicles in San Francisco Bay area leads the country in terms of the percentage of electric cars relative to its population. The same study also showed that Los Angeles has 57,000 registered electric cars, making it the city with the highest actual number in the country. However, when it comes to the number of charging locations -- a crucial convenience that is vital in order for a city to successfully support a robust electric car environment -- California cities don't dominate the list. Let’s take a look at the most electric-car friendly US cities to own an electric car, based upon the number of charging points per 100,000 people.