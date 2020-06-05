brand
Wirsol and Hive Energy partner on UK’s largest solar project

Hampshire-based renewable energy company Hive Energy has announced its partnership with Wirsol Energy on the Cleve Hill Solar Park.

William Girling
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

7 min read

Siemens selected for UK national energy data platform: YODA

Industrial manufacturing company and modern tech expert Siemens has been selected to develop YODA, a new energy data platform.

William Girling
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

6 min read

The future of renewables procurement

Shylesh Muralidharan, Director of Product Management, Energy and Sustainability Services at ENGIE Impact on the future of renewables procurement More t...

Shylesh Muralidharan, Director of Product Management, Energy and Sustainability Services at ENGIE Impact
|May 31, 2020|magazine

27 min read

Vodafone Business brings IoT and blockchain to energy sector

Vodafone Business has partnered with enterprise blockchain platform Energy Web to bring Io connectivity and blockchain to renewable and distributed ener...

Matt High
|May 29, 2020|magazine

6 min read

Smart Energy

Revealed: BT’s “green” recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

The UK’s leading broadband giant, BT Group, has unveiled two new UK initiatives. We explore these in more detail

DAN WEATHERLEY
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

8 min read

The City of Darwin introduces smart lighting

The municipal government of Darwin, the capital of Australia’s northern territory, has announced the introduction of a smart lighting system. A bold in...

William Girling
|May 11, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Centrica and Lotus: a new vision of connected energy

Energy multinational Centrica has jointly announced with Lotus Cars a new partnership to integrate connected homes, vehicles and customers. Centrica, w...

William Girling
|May 11, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Noodoe EV and EVCS grow California’s EV network

Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging tech, has announced a partnership with LA-based EVCS to develop California’s EV infrastructure. Noodoe, a com...

William Girling
|May 07, 2020|magazine

11 min read

Sustainability

Utilities

Smart metering for new age power and utility industry

The smart meter market value is expected to reach beyond the 8% CAGR growth rate within 2026, which has already reached $10bn in 2018. The evolution of...

Jay Elango, Contus
|May 22, 2020|magazine

18 min read

sonnen - ‘utility of the future’ - celebrates 10 years

German energy-tech innovator sonnen is celebrating its tenth anniversary and reflecting on its mission to become a utility of the future. Beginning its...

William Girling
|May 21, 2020|magazine

13 min read

Vision selects Semtech for smart meter infrastructure

Semtech’s LoRa and LoRaWAN protocol has been selected by Vision Metering to feature as embedded infrastructure in the latter’s new smart meters. A lead...

William Girling
|May 19, 2020|magazine

9 min read

GE Digital: IoT is mission-critical for energy

Energy Digital spoke with Jim Walsh, GM for Grid Software at GE Digital, about the critical importance of IoT in modern energy operations. For an i...

William Girling
|May 18, 2020|magazine

22 min read

Oil & Gas

Martin Gilbert announced Chair of the OGTC

Mr Gilbert founded Aberdeen Asset Management in 1983 and was instrumental in its £11bn merger with Standard Life in 2017. He succeeds Archie Kennedy

DAN WEATHERLE
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

7 min read

Building resilience with the plant digital twin

Paige Marie Morse, Industry Director, Aspen Technology, Inc.discusses building resilience and security through the digital twin These are truly excepti...

Paige Marie Morse, Industry Director, Aspen Technology, Inc.
|May 30, 2020|magazine

35 min read

Understanding the cyber risks in oil & gas

One side effect of the global spread of COVID-19, has been the rapid rise in the number of cyber-attacks on all industries - up 33% from 2019. Cybercri...

James Bright, Snr Underwriter, Brit Insurance
|May 22, 2020|magazine

11 min read

TC Energy moves infrastructure to the cloud with AWS

A recent press release has announced that TC Energy will be moving its entire infrastructure onto Amazon’s cloud platform AWS. Based in Calgary, Canada...

William Girling
|May 15, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Technology & AI

Revealed:China’s plans to dominate the global nuclear energy

We explore China’s ambitious plans to take over the global nuclear energy industry over the next decade.

DAN WEATHERLEY
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

6 min read

Datch secures $3.2mn to develop AI tech for industry

Tech startup Datch has reportedly secured USD$3.2mn in seed funding to develop its cutting-edge ‘voice-visual’ AI tech for industrial use. Welcoming le...

William Girling
|May 26, 2020|magazine

12 min read

Machine learning set to change the UK’s electricity networks

With the energy landscape set to change considerably soon, now is the perfect time to combine machine learning and electricity networks. Bill Gates sta...

Thalis Avramidis, Power Systems Engineer, WSP
|May 22, 2020|magazine

14 min read

Renewed interest in energy investments

Interest in an innovative energy project has peaked since the COVID-19 lockdown began, as investors seek a stable and reliable option. Platinum Energy ...

Platinum Assets/Platinum Energy Solutions
|May 15, 2020|magazine

9 min read

