Bizclik Editor|Sep 28, 2020|magazine

5 min read

Caribbean islands receive $50 million clean energy boost

Read NowGreen Barbuda project will provide Antigua and Barbuda with cost effective and sustainable power

Wirsol and Hive Energy partner on UK’s largest solar project

Hampshire-based renewable energy company Hive Energy has announced its partnership with Wirsol Energy on the Cleve Hill Solar Park.

William Girling
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

7 min read

Siemens selected for UK national energy data platform: YODA

Industrial manufacturing company and modern tech expert Siemens has been selected to develop YODA, a new energy data platform.

William Girling
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

6 min read

The future of renewables procurement

Shylesh Muralidharan, Director of Product Management, Energy and Sustainability Services at ENGIE Impact on the future of renewables procurement More t...

Shylesh Muralidharan, Director of Product Management, Energy and Sustainability Services at ENGIE Impact
|May 31, 2020|magazine

27 min read

Vodafone Business brings IoT and blockchain to energy sector

Vodafone Business has partnered with enterprise blockchain platform Energy Web to bring Io connectivity and blockchain to renewable and distributed ener...

Matt High
|May 29, 2020|magazine

6 min read

Construction begins on 100MW solar plant in Arizona

East Line Solar Plant in Pinal County expected to begin operations in December 2020, and provide $10m worth of tax benefits over 25 years

Bizclik Editor
|Sep 28, 2020|magazine

8 min read

Zero Avia completes first hydrogen-electric passenger flight

Attention now turns to planning a 250-mile zero emission flight out of an airfield in Orkney before the year end

Bizclik Editor
|Sep 25, 2020|magazine

3 min read

Hitachi scraps £16bn Welsh nuclear power station

The company’s withdrawal from the Wylfa project blamed on the lack of UK government investment in new nuclear power

Jonathan Campion
|Sep 16, 2020|magazine

4 min read

