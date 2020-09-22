Revealed: BT’s “green” recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic
The UK’s leading broadband giant, BT Group, has unveiled two new UK initiatives. We explore these in more detail
8 min read
Smart Energy|Scott Birch|Sep 22, 2020|
15 min read
The UK’s leading broadband giant, BT Group, has unveiled two new UK initiatives. We explore these in more detail
8 min read
The municipal government of Darwin, the capital of Australia’s northern territory, has announced the introduction of a smart lighting system. A bold in...
10 min read
Energy multinational Centrica has jointly announced with Lotus Cars a new partnership to integrate connected homes, vehicles and customers. Centrica, w...
10 min read
Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging tech, has announced a partnership with LA-based EVCS to develop California’s EV infrastructure. Noodoe, a com...
11 min read
EV market share in China expected to rise to 11-14% by 2022 according to McKinsey report, while European share likely to reach 12-15% by 2022
15 min read
As the distribution of electricity evolves to cope with COVID-19, a report on analytics by McKinsey identifies three steps to unlock future potential
8 min read
The energy transformation firm Enel X and investment manager AMP will invest in the electric public transport infrastructure in three South American cities
4 min read
The first phase of a project by Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS), the Glasgow-based energy software specialist, involving O2 and Siemens, has gone live.
10 min read
Executive Director
Head of Project Management at Nordex North America
CEO
Head of Stockholm Data Parks and Open District Heating
Chief Digital Officer