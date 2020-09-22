brand
Smart Energy

Scott Birch|Sep 22, 2020|magazine

15 min read

McKinsey: Chinese and EU markets drive demand for EV sector

Read NowEV market share in China expected to rise to 11-14% by 2022 according to McKinsey report, while European share likely to reach 12-15% by 2022

Featured Articles

Revealed: BT’s “green” recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

The UK’s leading broadband giant, BT Group, has unveiled two new UK initiatives. We explore these in more detail

DAN WEATHERLEY
|Jun 05, 2020|magazine

8 min read

The City of Darwin introduces smart lighting

The municipal government of Darwin, the capital of Australia’s northern territory, has announced the introduction of a smart lighting system. A bold in...

William Girling
|May 11, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Centrica and Lotus: a new vision of connected energy

Energy multinational Centrica has jointly announced with Lotus Cars a new partnership to integrate connected homes, vehicles and customers. Centrica, w...

William Girling
|May 11, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Noodoe EV and EVCS grow California’s EV network

Noodoe EV, a global leader in EV charging tech, has announced a partnership with LA-based EVCS to develop California’s EV infrastructure. Noodoe, a com...

William Girling
|May 07, 2020|magazine

11 min read

Daily Stories

McKinsey: Analytics is key to success for grid operators

As the distribution of electricity evolves to cope with COVID-19, a report on analytics by McKinsey identifies three steps to unlock future potential

Janet Brice
|Sep 21, 2020|magazine

8 min read

Enel X, AMP Capital to invest in electric buses in Americas

The energy transformation firm Enel X and investment manager AMP will invest in the electric public transport infrastructure in three South American cities

Jonathan Campion
|Sep 07, 2020|magazine

4 min read

Zero carbon management platform goes live in Thames Valley

The first phase of a project by Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS), the Glasgow-based energy software specialist, involving O2 and Siemens, has gone live.

Jasmine Geddes
|Aug 30, 2020|magazine

10 min read

Featured Interviews

More Interviews

King Arthur
Solis RE

Executive Director

Read Interview
John McComas
Nordex Group

Head of Project Management at Nordex North America

Read Interview
Gavin Adda
Total Solar Distributed Generation (SEA)

CEO

Read Interview
Erik Rylander
Stockholm Data Parks

Head of Stockholm Data Parks and Open District Heating

Read Interview
Rebecca Chenery
Watercare Services

Chief Digital Officer

Read Interview

