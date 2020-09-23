Sustainability

brand
Bizclik Editor|Sep 23, 2020|magazine

Innova Energy secures £30 million debt funding from NatWest

Read NowFinancing will develop UK rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV1 projects with a total installed capacity of 57 MW

Bizclik Editor
|Sep 23, 2020|magazine

Airbus unveils ‘game changing’ ZEROe hydrogen hybrid planes

European aviation giant Airbus releases three designs as it targets zero-emission commercial take-offs by 2035

Dominic Ellis
|Sep 22, 2020|magazine

World’s largest sustainable energy accelerator expands to US

EIT InnoEnergy expands its European ecosystem to the US, opening up transatlantic opportunities for sustainable energy commercialisation and collaboration

Catherine Hunter
|Sep 13, 2020|magazine

Uber to have full electric fleet by 2030

The ride-hailing giant has announced that it pledges to make its fleet 100% electric by 2030 in Canada, the US and Europe.

Dan Weatherley
|Sep 11, 2020|magazine

Featured Interviews

King Arthur
Solis RE

Executive Director

John McComas
Nordex Group

Head of Project Management at Nordex North America

Gavin Adda
Total Solar Distributed Generation (SEA)

CEO

Erik Rylander
Stockholm Data Parks

Head of Stockholm Data Parks and Open District Heating

Rebecca Chenery
Watercare Services

Chief Digital Officer

