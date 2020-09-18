Technology & AI

brand
Scott Birch|Sep 18, 2020

McKinsey: EV batteries driving demand for clean nickel

McKinsey report says industry grapples with providing Class 1 nickel in an environmentally friendly and socially conscious manner as battery demand soars

Revealed:China’s plans to dominate the global nuclear energy

We explore China’s ambitious plans to take over the global nuclear energy industry over the next decade.

DAN WEATHERLEY
Jun 05, 2020

Datch secures $3.2mn to develop AI tech for industry

Tech startup Datch has reportedly secured USD$3.2mn in seed funding to develop its cutting-edge ‘voice-visual’ AI tech for industrial use. Welcoming le...

William Girling
May 26, 2020

Machine learning set to change the UK’s electricity networks

With the energy landscape set to change considerably soon, now is the perfect time to combine machine learning and electricity networks. Bill Gates sta...

Thalis Avramidis, Power Systems Engineer, WSP
May 22, 2020

Renewed interest in energy investments

Interest in an innovative energy project has peaked since the COVID-19 lockdown began, as investors seek a stable and reliable option. Platinum Energy ...

Platinum Assets/Platinum Energy Solutions
May 15, 2020

Hurricane Laura illustrates need for refinery optimisation

In our final article on Fujitsu’s White Paper, we explore how the company’s optimisation technology and services can help transform the energy sector

William Girling
Sep 15, 2020

UK’s first plastic-to-hydrogen plant completes design phase

The facility will be part of the Protos centre - Pell L&P Environmental’s energy and resource hub in Cheshire

Jonathan Campion
Aug 25, 2020

Recab UK and Congatec: Bringing digitisation to oil and gas

Experts in embedded technologies look at how digitisation is changing offshore operations

Martin Frederiksen
Aug 23, 2020

