Catherine Hunter|Aug 16, 2020|magazine

9 min read

The future of the grid: Is COVID-19 a crystal ball?

Will the grid return to normal - or has it given us a glimpse into what we might carry over to our new lives?

Featured Articles

Smart metering for new age power and utility industry

The smart meter market value is expected to reach beyond the 8% CAGR growth rate within 2026, which has already reached $10bn in 2018. The evolution of...

Jay Elango, Contus
|May 22, 2020|magazine

18 min read

sonnen - ‘utility of the future’ - celebrates 10 years

German energy-tech innovator sonnen is celebrating its tenth anniversary and reflecting on its mission to become a utility of the future. Beginning its...

William Girling
|May 21, 2020|magazine

13 min read

Vision selects Semtech for smart meter infrastructure

Semtech’s LoRa and LoRaWAN protocol has been selected by Vision Metering to feature as embedded infrastructure in the latter’s new smart meters. A lead...

William Girling
|May 19, 2020|magazine

9 min read

GE Digital: IoT is mission-critical for energy

Energy Digital spoke with Jim Walsh, GM for Grid Software at GE Digital, about the critical importance of IoT in modern energy operations. For an i...

William Girling
|May 18, 2020|magazine

22 min read

Daily Stories

Smart City Energy Startups: Top 5

At the height of digital transformation, we explore five of the smartest data-driven energy startups, harnessing emerging technologies.

Dan Weatherley
|Aug 05, 2020|magazine

6 min read

Siemens Gamesa profits drop €93mn in third quarter

The wind turbine manufacturer is expected to lose €1bn from its sales revenue in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jonathan Campion
|Jul 31, 2020|magazine

2 min read

Centrica to sell Direct Energy for $3.63bn

Centrica Plc, the multinational energy and services company, has announced the sale of its North American business.

Jonathan Campion
|Jul 27, 2020|magazine

2 min read

Featured Interviews

arrow

More Interviews

King Arthur
Solis RE

Executive Director

Read Interview
John McComas
Nordex Group

Head of Project Management at Nordex North America

Read Interview
Gavin Adda
Total Solar Distributed Generation (SEA)

CEO

Read Interview
Erik Rylander
Stockholm Data Parks

Head of Stockholm Data Parks and Open District Heating

Read Interview
Rebecca Chenery
Watercare Services

Chief Digital Officer

Read Interview

