Smart metering for new age power and utility industry
The smart meter market value is expected to reach beyond the 8% CAGR growth rate within 2026, which has already reached $10bn in 2018. The evolution of...
18 min read
Utilities|Catherine Hunter|Aug 16, 2020|
9 min read
The smart meter market value is expected to reach beyond the 8% CAGR growth rate within 2026, which has already reached $10bn in 2018. The evolution of...
18 min read
German energy-tech innovator sonnen is celebrating its tenth anniversary and reflecting on its mission to become a utility of the future. Beginning its...
13 min read
Semtech’s LoRa and LoRaWAN protocol has been selected by Vision Metering to feature as embedded infrastructure in the latter’s new smart meters. A lead...
9 min read
Energy Digital spoke with Jim Walsh, GM for Grid Software at GE Digital, about the critical importance of IoT in modern energy operations. For an i...
22 min read
Will the grid return to normal - or has it given us a glimpse into what we might carry over to our new lives?
9 min read
At the height of digital transformation, we explore five of the smartest data-driven energy startups, harnessing emerging technologies.
6 min read
The wind turbine manufacturer is expected to lose €1bn from its sales revenue in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
2 min read
Centrica Plc, the multinational energy and services company, has announced the sale of its North American business.
2 min read
Executive Director
Head of Project Management at Nordex North America
CEO
Head of Stockholm Data Parks and Open District Heating
Chief Digital Officer