Africa Oil Week addresses worldwide audience

With more than 1,000 confirmed delegates from all over the world and a sold out exhibition the 20th Africa Oil Week (Nov. 25-29) is one of the main exploration and development events on Africa's oil and gas industry. During the week over 100 keynote speakers from leading corporations, governments, national oil companies, and independents will focus on new oil and gas discoveries, emerging ventures and LNG developments on the continent.

The 20th Africa Upstream Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, focuses on the exploration, development and production chain, corporate oil and gas strategies, new entries, foreign state players, upstream policies and investment opportunities that will determine Africa's oil, gas and energy future – from exploration in the West Niger Delta to giant opportunities in Angola, and frontier exploration acreage in Namibia to Eastern Africa hotspots like Mocambique, Kenya and Tanzania.

On Nov. 26 the 10th Africa Independents Forum focuses on the challenges of independents, first oil, strategies for success, gas in portfolio, shale gas developments and frontier states.

At the 54th PetroAfricanus Dinner on Nov. 25 Tim O'Hanlon (vice president, African Business, Tullow Oil), one of an exceptional and rare breed of Africa's explorers, with decades of experience on the continent, will reveal how a once-small minnow grew to become one of Africa's leading independent players, with a high-quality portfolio across Sub-Saharan Africa.

On Nov. 25 Dr. Duncan Clarke (chairman, Global Pacific & Partners) will hold the 15th Scramble for Africa Strategy Briefing, which tracks changing competitor maps in Africa, providing seasoned insights and interpretations of the strategies of around 500 players. This unique set of insights is unrivalled, and draws a high-level audience of company executives and state officials annually.

During Africa Oil Week 2013 the "Big Five" Annual Awards and the Conrad Gerber Award for research and intellectual contribution to Africa will be announced. Special Parallel Sessions cover Young Professionals in Oil, Gas & Energy, Local Content in Africa, and Emerging Exploration Technologies, plus the Global Women Petroleum & Energy Club Breakfast in Africa.

