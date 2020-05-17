Become a Master of Energy at Qatar school

Follow @EnergyDigital

Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar recently admitted its first class for its Executive Master in Energy and Resources.

Specially designed to create an in-depth understanding of the role of energy and resources in modern life, HBKU's Executive Master in Energy and Resources will integrate the disciplines of geopolitics, public policy, technology, finance, management and strategy, and will prepare participants to conduct strategic analysis, reach effective decisions and manage their operations with a global understanding of E&R issues.

The program is offered in partnership with Georgetown University, Texas A&M University, and HEC Paris.

Dr. Mounir Hamdi is the newly appointed dean of HBKU's College of Science, Engineering, and Technology. A world-renowned researcher and a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Hamdi was chair professor and head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) before joining HBKU.

He has received awards and grants for his initiatives to improve teaching methodologies, delivery and technologies. He has consulted for companies and government organizations in the USA, Europe andAsia, and has served on the editorial boards of several prestigious academic journals.

“The HBKU Executive Master in Energy and Resources implements Qatar National Vision of building a knowledge economy, through interdisciplinary learning on issues which are relevant to Qatar and the region,” said Dr. Antoine Hyafil, the academic coordinator for the Executive Master in Energy and Resources.

The 29 admitted students, 21 men and eight women, come from a wide variety of backgrounds from oil and gas to engineering, finance, transportation and real estate. The students will go through five modules over a period of 16 months. Classes began on Jan. 25.

Among the students admitted to the program is Yousef Al-Jaber, head of CSR and Institutional Affairs, Total E&P Qatar. “This program fits exactly with my career development. I studied Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University at Qatar and the Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar,” Yousef said. “I am interested in this program because it focuses not only on oil and gas, but on all aspects of the energy industry.”

Photo caption: Hamad bin Khalifa University welcomes the first admitted class for the Executive Master in Energy and Resources.