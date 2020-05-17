BioEnergy Zones in Haiti to Produce Renewable Energy

Haiti based Sonamar S.A. and Bangalore based VayuGrid have signed a joint venture agreement for developing BioEnergy Zones across Haiti. These BioEnergy Zones will produce renewable energy through elite biofuel trees developed by VayuGrid and deliver a triple net social, environmental, and economic benefit to Haiti.

The zones will be developed in non-arable land across Haiti to supply biodiesel, cooking briquettes, and high-protein animal feed. Social benefits will be realized through jobs and economic opportunities for the communities servicing the BioEnergy Zones; environmental benefits via renewable energy and reduction of deforestation through biofuels, and economic benefits by way of an agriculture financial model that is sustainable without government subsidies.

Sonamar S. A., based in Haiti, has an agreement with the Energy Ministry in Haiti for development of energy crops and has access to large tracks of barren land. As the local execution partner, Sonamar will work with local communities to develop the services-based ecosystem around BioEnergy Zones, creating long term opportunities for jobs and income within the communities.

“We see great benefit in developing a high yielding crop that not only produces clean energy, but will also supply the cooking fuel to significantly reduce the large scale deforestation across Haiti," said Alix Douyon, president of Sonamar S. A.

“The environmental benefits of building back the environment while creating the much needed jobs will be a game changer for Haiti,” said Stephany M. Sirius, vice president of International Business Development for Sonamar S.A.

“There is significant attention on how to make lasting changes in Haiti,” said Douglas Peterson, CEO of VayuGrid. “We are pleased to develop this agreement with Sonamar and expect significant benefit forHaiti directly and foresee that Haiti will become a demonstrator for the region for deploying large scale and sustainable renewable energy projects.”

The initial project will be for 1,000 acres and supply over 1.2 million gallons of biodiesel per year, and 15,000 tons of green coal. The project will be expanded to over 20,000 acres over the next four years.

VayuGrid Marketplace Services Pvt. Ltd. is a Bangalore-based company focused on building biofuel supply chains around Elite Pongamia to address the challenge of Predictability in the renewable fuel supply chain, from upstream plantation to midstream processing to downstream markets.

Sonamar S.A is a corporation created in Haiti in 2010 for the purposes of bringing industrialization and building opportunities in agriculture and mariculture related ventures that can benefit the environment, energy needs as well as meeting the foods challenges of tomorrow.